Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $126.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

