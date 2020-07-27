Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $126.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Earnings History for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Paypal Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Paypal Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Virgin Galactic Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Virgin Galactic Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Agnico Eagle Mines Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Agnico Eagle Mines Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Saia Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Saia Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Match Group Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Match Group Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Geron Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Geron Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report