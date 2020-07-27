Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $90.36 on Friday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 605,762 shares of company stock valued at $57,302,991. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

