Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GERN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

Geron stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $372.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Geron by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Geron by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Geron by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Geron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,091 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

