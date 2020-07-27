Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

NASDAQ HLG opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.