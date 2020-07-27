Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
NASDAQ HLG opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $75.43.
About Hailiang Education Group
Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.