BidaskClub Upgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Strong-Buy

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Heska stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.21. Heska has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $916.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $277,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 1,734 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $147,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,842. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heska by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Heska by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heska by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

