Comparing Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) & BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Itau Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BANCO BRADESCO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Itau Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itau Unibanco has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and BANCO BRADESCO/S has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. BANCO BRADESCO/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Itau Unibanco and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco $46.91 billion 1.06 $6.87 billion $0.71 7.17 BANCO BRADESCO/S $32.38 billion 1.06 $5.72 billion N/A N/A

Itau Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than BANCO BRADESCO/S.

Profitability

This table compares Itau Unibanco and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco 12.51% 17.17% 1.50% BANCO BRADESCO/S 16.31% 17.35% 1.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Itau Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO BRADESCO/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Itau Unibanco and BANCO BRADESCO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco 0 2 3 0 2.60 BANCO BRADESCO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.99%. Given Itau Unibanco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Itau Unibanco is more favorable than BANCO BRADESCO/S.

Risk & Volatility

Itau Unibanco has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO BRADESCO/S has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BANCO BRADESCO/S beats Itau Unibanco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans. The company also provides credits cards; investment and private banking services; property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; and private pension plans and premium bonds. In addition, it offers consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 4,981 branches and client service branches, as well as 46,965 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

