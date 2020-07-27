Critical Survey: Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and First Acceptance (NYSE:HRTH)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.22 billion 0.71 $656.00 million $1.93 9.61 First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Interpublic Group of Companies and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 2 0 2.33 First Acceptance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 6.54% 29.27% 4.55% First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann Worldgroup, Foote, Cone & Belding, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding, and MullenLowe Group. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

First Acceptance Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It also provides direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations, which offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services. The company provides its services primarily to the retail, B2B, financial services, consumer, and healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

