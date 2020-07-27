Financial Survey: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and MFS Municipal Income Trust (NASDAQ:MFM)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of MFS Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFS Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 4.41 $19.50 million $1.52 7.41 MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 35.08% 12.25% 6.42% MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. MFS Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Municipal Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 4 2 0 2.33 MFS Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than MFS Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats MFS Municipal Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Municipal Income Trust was founded in November 25, 1986 and and is domiciled in United States.

