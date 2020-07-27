Analyzing Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and RenaissanceRe (NASDAQ:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 1.89 $748.80 million $9.13 19.73 Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 1.81 $1.64 billion $2.82 10.94

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenaissanceRe and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 3 2 0 2.17 Arch Capital Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus price target of $194.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus price target of $40.73, suggesting a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Arch Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 9.16% 6.06% 1.21% Arch Capital Group 19.61% 9.93% 3.02%

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats RenaissanceRe on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

