Head-To-Head Contrast: ImmuCell (ICCC) vs. Its Rivals

ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ImmuCell to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ImmuCell alerts:

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ImmuCell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -10.98% -5.35% -3.98% ImmuCell Competitors -1,029.99% -21.24% -26.58%

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million -$1.30 million -30.74 ImmuCell Competitors $408.45 million -$6.75 million 119.58

ImmuCell’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ImmuCell and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmuCell Competitors 320 828 1034 96 2.40

ImmuCell presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.73%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 12.98%. Given ImmuCell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ImmuCell beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.