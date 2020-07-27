Head to Head Contrast: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) vs. Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Parsley Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 2 21 1 2.96 Vermilion Energy 1 11 2 0 2.07

Parsley Energy currently has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 46.11%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 138.35%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Parsley Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Parsley Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy -151.11% 5.98% 3.75% Vermilion Energy -85.47% -1.62% -0.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parsley Energy and Vermilion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 2.39 $175.21 million $1.12 10.13 Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.58 $24.72 million $0.33 14.30

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Parsley Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Vermilion Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells. The company also owns 48% interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 103 net producing gas wells; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,149,400 net acres of undeveloped land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells; and 148,700 net acres of land and 118 net producing oil wells. In addition, it owns 20% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field comprises 59,600 acres; and lands of 652,800 net acres, 242,500 net acres, and 2.35 million net acres. Further, the company has 181,664 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of gross proved reserves and 284,476 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 43,466 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 63,918 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 11,802 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 22,196 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 12,991 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 25,735 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 13,093 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 20,575 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 9,668 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 14,480 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 25,147 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 56,214 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; and 131 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 191 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

