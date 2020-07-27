$668.81 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report sales of $668.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $631.60 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $868.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

CLH stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

