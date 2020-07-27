Comparing Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and FFW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.65 million 0.97 $460,000.00 N/A N/A FFW $19.80 million 2.08 $4.34 million N/A N/A

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 6.39% 3.08% 0.38% FFW 21.81% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FFW beats Southern Banc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

