Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.75.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $308.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,224,644.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,030,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $23,362,292. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

