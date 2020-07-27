Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.