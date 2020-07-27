Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $31.31 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

