DA Davidson Comments on Triumph Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3,190.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592,727 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 508,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

