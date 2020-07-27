Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 423.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 52,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.