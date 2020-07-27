Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By Wedbush
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By Wedbush
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
DA Davidson Comments on Triumph Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on Triumph Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Triumph Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share
Triumph Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report