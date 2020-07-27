Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

