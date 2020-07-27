Pan American Silver Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$481.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$510.74 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

