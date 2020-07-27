B. Riley Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.82 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$18.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,665,950. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total transaction of C$47,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,128. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,462.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

