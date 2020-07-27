Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$369.25.

CP opened at C$367.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$349.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$332.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$376.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

