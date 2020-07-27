AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of T opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $7,348,000. AXA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.