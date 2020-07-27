Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.