Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

