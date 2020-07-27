Brokers Offer Predictions for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SU. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 181.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By Wedbush
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By Wedbush
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
DA Davidson Comments on Triumph Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on Triumph Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Triumph Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share
Triumph Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report