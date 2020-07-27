Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southside Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $411,783. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,771,000 after buying an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

