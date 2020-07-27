William Blair Weighs in on RLI Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

NYSE:RLI opened at $91.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RLI by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

