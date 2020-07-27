KeyCorp Comments on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLD. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

STLD opened at $27.83 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,530,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

