Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ring Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

REI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.16 on Monday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 770.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

