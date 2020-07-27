Preferred Bank to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

PFBC stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

