Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of PNFP opened at $41.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

