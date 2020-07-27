Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Increased by Seaport Global Securities
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Increased by Seaport Global Securities
B. Riley Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share
AT&T Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
AT&T Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
Brokers Offer Predictions for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report