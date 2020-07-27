Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

