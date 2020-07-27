Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $304.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.83. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $64,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,936,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

