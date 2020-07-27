Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.