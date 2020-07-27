Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $172.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 146.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

