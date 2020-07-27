Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 37.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $718,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $6,989,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 338.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,864,000 after buying an additional 301,469 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.