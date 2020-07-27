Signature Bank Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Shares of SBNY opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

