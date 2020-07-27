Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.78 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) to post sales of $70.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $74.80 million. The Cushing Energy Income Fund posted sales of $39.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full-year sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $291.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund Company Profile

