$219.67 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to post sales of $219.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.90 million to $237.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $272.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $961.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.50 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $979.83 million, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.95.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.