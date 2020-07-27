$8.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce sales of $8.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $4.12 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $10.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $30.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $40.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.55 million, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $46.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,643.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

