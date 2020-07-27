Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $40.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $44.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $177.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $232.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.21 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $171.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 64,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

