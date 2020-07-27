Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $583.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $546.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $883.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

