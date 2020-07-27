$462.84 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will report $462.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $443.70 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $730.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 409,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 476.28 and a beta of 2.75. Triumph Group has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

