Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.63 Million

Brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report sales of $101.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.76 million and the lowest is $97.50 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $402.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $410.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $420.37 million, with estimates ranging from $404.30 million to $436.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

BMI opened at $63.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

