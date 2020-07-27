Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to announce $5.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $21.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $22.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.47 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $9,559,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23,347.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

