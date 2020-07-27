Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $573.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.47 million and the lowest is $569.00 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $575.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920,522 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,082,000 after acquiring an additional 825,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,424,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,617,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $45.18 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

