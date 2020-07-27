Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $149.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.05 million and the highest is $177.45 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $317.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $781.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.46 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $896.86 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,068,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after buying an additional 270,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after buying an additional 201,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

