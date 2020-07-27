$115.13 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report $115.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.90 million and the lowest is $88.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $106.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $474.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.81 million to $500.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $499.21 million, with estimates ranging from $466.31 million to $553.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of SRC opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

