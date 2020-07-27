Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $13,603,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

