Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of TER stock opened at $83.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,610.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 192,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $841,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 79.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Teradyne by 239.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $347,000.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

